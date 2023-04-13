NBC renews Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime for new seasons; Here's what we know

NBC has renewed three television series of their popular media franchise Law & Order namely Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. New seasons of all three seasons of the crime drama franchise will air on the channel in the fall this year. Continue reading to know more details about their renewals.

NBC renews three series of Law & Order franchise

Law & Order, the flagship police procedural and legal drama television series, returned in 2022, a decade after it was cancelled. The award-winning has been renewed for a 23rd season on NBC. Meanwhile, the franchise's seventh series Law & Order: Organized Crime has been renewed for a fourth season by the popular television network.

The first spin-off of the franchise aka crime drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been renewed for a 25th season. It is the longest-running primetime US live-action series in television history. While Law & Order and Special Victims Unit will be having 22 episodes each, Organized Crime will feature 13 episodes.

Actress and producer Mariska Hargitay told Variety, "All of us at SVU feel honored to be able to continue telling these essential stories, and we are proud that the family we've become has grown stronger, bolder, and more united with each season. While we have seen significant changes in our culture, injustice persists and too many voices still go unheard."

"That cause is as much mine as it is Olivia Benson's, and I gather strength from knowing that the longest-running drama series on television is one that elevates women's stories and the stories of those in our society who have been marginalized and harmed," she added. The 59-year-old award-winning actress said that she feels grateful and continued, "To know that I get to be a part of someone's experience of feeling less alone, less isolated, more in community, more connected, that is the true privilege and gift."

"On the artistic front, it is gratifying for me to take stock of how much I've learned, and exciting to embrace how much I have yet to discover. I've had many deeply fulfilling artistic experiences in my years on the show, most recently and most especially directing the 'King of the Moon' episode. I look forward to growing creatively in the future with these extraordinary collaborators," Hargitay concluded.