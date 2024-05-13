NBC Suits: LA Gets New Update As the Spin-Off Likely To Air Next Year; Here's What We Know

NBC recently announced a new update for the release window of the upcoming Suits spin-off titled Suits: LA, hinting at the possible delay in its release. This revelation from the network may disappoint fans eagerly awaiting the show.

The new NBC show will explore a fresh plot featuring a star-studded cast ensemble and characters, with reports suggesting its first episode could hit screens next year. Based on one of the most watched legal drama television series, Suits, its spin-off will star actor Stephen Adam Amell in the leading character as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York. Here's what we know about its potential release delay.

NBC delivers new update regarding release window for upcoming Suits: LA

NBC recently shared a new update on the new Suits spin-off. According to Screen Rant, NBC Universal Entertainment programming president Jeff Bader recently shared the news regarding the release window of Suits: LA.

Giving an update on the series release, he said, “We’re excited about this. It’s a pilot, and we’ll be screening it in June … Assuming that it gets picked up it would be for midseason next year.”

This upcoming installment will feature new characters and a fresh plot, with Canadian actor Stephen Adam Amell joining the cast as the leading character, Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor. In addition, Victoria Mahoney will direct its pilot episode, which is currently in production. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Suits Spinoff On Its Way? NBC Universal Orders Suits: LA Pilot; See When The Production Starts

Stephen Adam Amell on his casting as Ted Black in Suits: LA

Stephen Adam Amell, who will play the lead role of Ted Black in the upcoming Suits spin-off, previously revealed his views on his casting in this highly-anticipating series. In addition, the actor also opened up about how he prepared himself before he went for an audition.

As per ScreenRant, the actor shared his casting process with Deadline saying, “I went into it without a ton of expectations because you never know what they’re going to be looking for. But the script is great.”

He further gushed about his other cast members noting, “The cast, most of which has been announced on your website, is really excellent. Both Lex [Scott Davis] and Josh [McDermitt], who I got a chance to do chemistry reads with, are sensational.”

Adam Amell said that he went in for an audition without much expectations, suggesting not knowing what the casting members may initially look for in actors during the process.

ALSO READ: Will Characters From Original Suits Show Appear On Suits: LA Spinoff? Patrick J Adams And Gabriel Macht Weigh In