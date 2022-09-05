NCIS alum Pauley Perrette reveals she had a 'massive stroke' last year: How many times do I cheat death?

*TRIGGER WARNING*

Pauley Perrette is "so grateful" to be alive! Taking to Twitter on Friday, i.e. September 2, the former NCIS star revealed to her followers that she had a "massive stroke" last year. Commemorating the one-year anniversary, the 53-year-old actress tweeted, "It's 9/2 One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne."

"Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I've been given so far... And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!," Pauley Perrette added. The tweet also featured a video of Pauley - who played the beloved forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before retiring from acting in 2020 - sharing her gratitude amid all her painful struggles: "Hey, guys! Oh my God, it's September 2nd. It's the one-year anniversary since I had a stroke, and I'm still here. Yes, I'm still here again, like how many times do I cheat death?"

"I almost died from a hair dye allergy - I have food allergies. I am a domestic violence and a rape survivor. And I was assaulted by crazy homeless person and I almost died and anyway, I'm still here," Pauley recalled before humbly adding, "I'm just truly really grateful and especially from my rescue dogs that are right over there. [points to her left] And I'm here, I'm still here. I feel good. I've been through a lot in the last two years, things that are harder than having a stroke. But I'm still here and I'm so grateful. And thank you, those of you who are my friends. Thank you. God bless you all. I'm still here."

Check out Pauley Perrette's tweet commemorating the one-year anniversary since her stroke below:

Besides a major outpouring of love from fans, Pauley Perrette's NCIS co-star Brian Dietzen aka Jimmy Palmer also tweeted in support of the actress: "Love you P!"

We're all rooting for you, Pauley!

Meanwhile, after her lenghty stint on NCIS, Pauley Perrette starred in the sitcom Broke, which was cancelled after one season. Currently, Perrette is focusing on her singing career and is heavy into activism.

