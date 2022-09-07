NCIS Season 20 to check in on THIS fan-favourite character.

It's time for a major comeback. NCIS on CBS may follow up on a beloved character who hasn't been seen or heard from since their sudden exit in the highly anticipated upcoming season 20 of the show. Season 15, which ended in May 2018, set the setting for Pauley Perrette's departure from the series through a seemingly arbitrary street mugging in which the attacker shot MI6 agent Clayton Reeves numerous times and gravely injured NCIS Chief Forensic Scientist Abby Sciuto. Reeves' wounds proved to be lethal right away, while Perrette's bedridden character clung to life.

Abby made the decision to follow in Reeves' footsteps by leading a charity for homeless women at the conclusion of that episode after learning that he died a hero while defending her. After saying a heartfelt goodbye to everyone on the team and bidding "Gibbs, Gibbs, Gibbs!" in ASL, she followed Reeves' body back to his London home before starting this new chapter in her life. Since then, viewers have not heard anything about Abby, but that may change in Season 20, which premieres on September 19.

During an interview with TVLine, showrunner Steven D. Binder said, "We are always thinking about ways to involve [Gibbs] in a way that doesn’t ‘rip off the scab’ and doesn’t ruin what I thought was the only fitting send-off for this guy," he then added, "I want to start doing that with Abby’s character as well. I’d like to start feeling her [presence] a little more." The showrunner continued, "I thought we were a little remiss in not [doing that sooner], but there are so many moving parts…. But she is still out there fighting the good fight and watching us, and she is a part of us and we’re a part of her."

ALSO READ Bones and NCIS actor Heath Freeman passes away at 41; Fans & friends pay tribute