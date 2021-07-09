NDA Song: Billie Eilish dodges cars in the middle of the street in a self-directed music video

Billie Eilish released a new music video for her song NDA from the upcoming album Happier Than Ever which releases on July 30, 2021.

Billie Eilish is all set to drop her new album Happier Than Ever at the end of the month and after releasing a few songs from the same, the singer recently released a new song video of her track NDA. The video has been directed by Eilish herself and shows her pulling off a deadly stunt as she stands in the middle of the street amid traffic.

For the new track, Eilish dangerously dodges racing cars. The song apparently. revolves around risky romance as she talks about taking things too far and things getting dark in the lyrics of the song. The song also seems to highlight the difficulty of maintaining relationships as someone who is in the midst of the limelight.

The dark music video shows Eilish dressed in black baring her raw emotions in the middle of the street. The song seems to make a point about trust and love being a two-way street with its video. It has been reported that the NDA music video was shot in one take and that 25 professional stunt drivers are featured in it. Also, Eilish did not use a stunt double while directing and shooting this video.

Check out the NDA music video here:

NDA is Billie's fifth song from the upcoming album that has been released. Previously, we have seen music videos for Lost Cause, My Future, Your Power, and Therefore I Am.

The upcoming album Happier Than Ever follows her 2019 breakout debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which received her global acclaim, as well as multiple Grammy wins.

