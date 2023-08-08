Ne-Yo apologizes for hurtful comments on LGBTQ community, All about the controversy

Ne-Yo has issued a statement apologizing for his recent comments on parenting and gender identity. He said that he will take a more empathetic approach in the future. The singer-songwriter caused a stir during a chat with Gloria Velez on VladTV last week.

Ne-Yo issues an apology after facing backlash

Ne-Yo has issued an apology for his recent remarks and his criticism about parents who allow their children to identify as a gender other than that assigned to them at birth. He said in his apology that it's important to understand and support people's journeys when it comes to figuring out who they are.

In a post on Twitter, the singer firmly apologized and said, "After much reflection, I'd like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity. I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

He continued, “Gender identity is nuanced, and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy,” further adding, “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone's freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

According to Billboard, he further clarified his stance and said that, “although he does not approve of anyone’s decisions,” he should be “allowed to express” his honest opinion when asked.

Speaking on the same, Ne-Yo said, “Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine. I'm not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children.” The singer further stated “Agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war.” He concluded, “Why'all do whatever the hell Why all want to. But my feelings on the matter are mine. Same way yours are yours. Meanwhile, I love everybody."



What did Ne-Yo say about the LGBTQ+ community

During an interview with Gloria Velez on VladTV, Ne-Yo questioned why parents encourage their kids to choose a different gender than the one they were born with. He questioned, “He can’t drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?"

Ne-Yo's comments were met with a lot of criticism from LGBTQ+ people and the ones who stood for equality. Many called his comments mean and hurtful.

Meanwhile, career-wise, Ne-Yo started out writing songs for other artists, and eventually got his break when he wrote Let Me Love You for singer Mario. Later, he released his debut album In My Own Words in 2006, which included the US number 1 hit So Sick. He then released his second album Because of You in 2007, which also had the US number 3 hit Because of You. The singer then dropped his third album Year of the Gentleman in 2008, which had the top 10 hits Closer and Miss Independent. Finally, he dropped his fourth album Libra Scale in 2010.

So far, Ne-Yo has three number one records on the charts. He has also won three Grammys out of 15 nominations.

