'Near-Death Experience': Sharon Stone Reveals Suffering 9-Day Long Brain Bleed Before Best Friend 'Convinced' Doctors To Check

Warning: This article has mentions of death.

We all know Sharon Stone because of her fabulous acting in movies such as Basic Instinct and more. However, little did her fans know why she turned to activism. The actress recently opened up about her horrifying experience while also speaking about how she survived a situation, where she was almost about to die.

Sharon Stone about her near-death experience

In her recent interview with Good Morning Britain, the Antz artist revealed how she was too close to death, and about the efforts of her friend that helped her survive. Recalling the frightening moment, Sharon Stone stated, "I went to the first hospital and had an MRI and had this near-death experience and then was transferred to a specialized hospital.”

Stone went on to say that she was bleeding inside the brain for "nine days before my best friend convinced (the doctors) to look again." Praising her friend's efforts, The Quick and the Dead actress thanked god as that’s when the doctors had “realized what was going on and how it had happened and were able to repair it at the last moment." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"It was really one of those beautiful miracles," Stone stated, while also adding that she is a different person now. “I have an invisible disability,” she said, also stating that people around can only help “when they see you are walking with crutches,” but in some cases, “when you are having a bit of a problem with brain function, people don’t know that you need help with that."

Advertisement

The actress about her recovery

Since this incident, Sharon Stone turned towards activism, and today she has spent over 20 years as an activist for the World Health Organization. During her interview, she mentioned that her recovery took almost "seven years," adding that "That’s a long time to lose your momentum."

Talking about how this whole event affected her career, the 1990s Total Recall actress stated "In seven years, you’re no longer the flavor of the time,” adding that you get away from the “box office heat,” and the crew you were once attached to “are no longer in power anymore."

Expressing that she is hurt because the “world moved on without me," Stone also stated that she has now moved on and is over it. She had mentioned the same situation during her June 2023 Raising Our Voices luncheon.

"I had a 1% chance of survival. I had a nine-day brain bleed. I recovered for seven years and I haven't had jobs since," she declared. She also added, “I was a very big movie star at one point in my life,” and that she “would have loved to be heard,” however as she wasn’t, Stone decided to work towards something that would make people hear her.

This is where her WHO activism began, as Stone mentioned that she then started “working for governments all over the world. So that you can be heard.”

ALSO READ: Why Is Sharon Stone Getting Sued By Amanda Godepski? Incident Explored As Basic Instinct Actress Faces 35K USD Lawsuit