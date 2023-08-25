‘Need 5-700 business days to recover from this’: Fans go gaga as Miley Cyrus releases new anthem ‘Used To Be Young’

In a much-anticipated moment, Miley Cyrus has just dropped her latest single, Used To Be Young, a song that pays homage to personal growth and transformation. With a heartwarming message, the singer aims to honor her journey, express self-love, and look forward to the exciting path ahead. Miley's caption on the announcement post captures the essence of the track: "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley."

Miley Cyrus's message shines through

In the music video, Miley Cyrus stands alone, belting out her soulful melodies. Her blonde hair flows freely, framing her face as she wears a stunning red bedazzled dress paired with a peek of a white Mickey Mouse t-shirt underneath. This visual perfectly encapsulates her journey of growth and authenticity.

Fan reactions to Miley Cyrus' Used To Be Young

The release of "USED TO BE YOUNG" has ignited a lot of emotions among fans, leading to tears evoked by the lyrics and Miley's soulful performance, as seen in comments such as "This is absolutely beautiful, gave me chills" and "I literally cried." Some fans found introspection in the lyrics, resulting in nostalgic comments like "That's 'cause I used to be young!!!" and "We used to be young with you, Miley,". Fans also showcased their keen attention to detail, noticing the subtle Mickey Mouse t-shirt in the music video, with one humorously saying, "No one else gonna point out the subtle Mickey Mouse?" The overflow of appreciation for Miley and her artistry is evident, with remarks like "Obsessed with everything about the you that you’ve become" and "THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU QUEEN,". Another fan who couldn't control their emotions said, "Need 5-700 business days to recover from this."

Miley Cyrus's USED TO BE YOUNG has undeniably struck a chord with fans, especially with those who used to be young with her and have grown up listening to her music.

