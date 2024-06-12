Rebel Wilson has not yet met her future in-laws, even though she and her fiancée Ramona Agruma have been engaged for almost a year. In an interview with Today, Wilson mentioned that cultural barriers are the reason she and Agruma's parents haven't had a face-to-face meeting, even though the couple announced their romance to the world in June 2022.

Rebel Wilson reveals why she hasn't met her fiancée Ramona Agruma's parents

Wilson addresses how LGBTQ+ is still not accepted in many places, saying, "Ramona was born in Latvia, and it’s not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are. I just think some people need a bit more time — and some people won’t ever come around to it, and that’s fine, and that’s their decision." Wilson claims that she is cautiously optimistic about her first meeting with her future in-laws.

Wilson and Agruma, 40, will be visiting Europe in a few weeks with their 19-month-old daughter, Royce. "I'm eager to meet them because I know they're smart," Wilson acknowledged that Ramona's mother works as a doctor and said that their daughter Royce Lillian, who was born in November 2022, helped in mending the couple's gap with Ramona's parents.

Wilson and Agruma's relationship has blossomed over the years

Advertisement

In June 2022, Wilson revealed their relationship to the public on her social media platform. The actress shared a picture of the pair cuddling up close to each other. The Pitch Perfect star revealed their engagement on Instagram in February 2023. Shortly after announcing their engagement in March 2023, Wilson and Agruma enjoyed a charming kiss on the Vanity Fair red carpet.

Who is Ramona Agruma?

Agruma is the creator and designer of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based sustainable apparel brand that emphasizes affordability and comfort. Agruma established the upscale jewelry brand DeLys in 2013 and functioned as its creative director.

ALSO READ: 'She Will Always Have It': Chaka Khan Leaves Netizens In Awe With Tiny Desk Concert Performance For Black Music Month