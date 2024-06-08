‘Need A Character That Is…’: Miley Cyrus Teases Her Return To Acting But Has One Condition

Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she is considering returning to acting. However, she has one condition if she does return to the big screen. The singer shared that if she finds a role that truly resonates with her, she may be up to act again. Her openness about wanting to act again shows that Cyrus is ready to captivate fans with her acting skills. Read on for further details.

Miley Cyrus revealed she is ready to act again

Miley Cyrus has done it all! From starring in some of the most amazing movies to breaking records with her chart-topping songs, Cyrus has proved her star power. The singer recently sat down to chat with W magazine for the cover story and talked about her musical career and latest achievements in the industry.

In addition, she also revealed that she is ready to act again. This news will make her fans happy, as she has finally expressed her interest in returning to acting. However, she has one condition. The Flowers hitmaker shared what type of character she would play if she returned to the big screen. She confirmed that she would act again, saying it would need to be a character "bigger" than her.

"I would like to act again, but the role would really need to be right since it’s kind of hard for people to see past me and buy into a character," Cyrus said. She added, "The character would either need to be an extension of myself or someone—or something—with a personality that can conquer my own. I would need a character that is bigger than me."

Miley Cyrus also shared her thoughts on being honored at this year’s Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, where she will become the youngest artist to be named a Disney Legend. The Party in the U.S.A. singer claimed she worked really hard as a child artist, noting that her time at Disney "was a great, safe experience overall."

A brief note on Miley Cyrus' filmography

Miley Cyrus' filmography features several notable and iconic films. Cyrus shot to fame when she appeared as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana in the hit Disney teen sitcom Hannah Montana. Her performance in the series won her several awards, including a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite TV Actress.

Apart from this, she has also starred in movies, which include LOL, So Undercover, Hannah Montana: The Movie, A Very Murray Christmas, and The Last Song, which have been particularly well-received.