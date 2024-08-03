'Need A Little Bit Of Downtime For That': Chris Evans and His Wife Alba Baptista Are Considering Expanding Their Family

Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, have considered adding another pet dog to their family. Their dilemma lies between getting a puppy or adopting an older dog to be with Dodger, their current pet. The couple is particularly touched by stories of older dogs finding new homes after difficult lives.



In a recent interview with People magazine, the former Captain America star said, "We both need a little bit of downtime for that. We've always said, 'Well, maybe we'll just go down to the shelter,' and I'm like, 'Listen, do you really think we're going to walk down there and not leave with at least one dog?' There's no way. So if we make the decision to actually walk in the door, we're walking out with one."



However, they have not done anything about it despite thinking about it. Evans said they would need some time off before taking up the responsibility of having another animal in their home. He said that if they visit a shelter, chances are high that they will come home with another dog.



On the other hand, Chris Evans works to support canines in different ways. Since 2022, he has been working with Jinx, a high-quality premium dog food brand that ensures dogs get good nutrition. It has been announced that the company will donate five per cent of every purchase at Walmart towards the United Service Organization (USO) aiding active military personnel and the USO Canine Program respectively, effective August 1st.

Evans believes good nutrition should be available to everyone who owns a pet and is not limited to those who can afford it only. A big influence on his involvement with the company has been Dodger’s love for Jinx products.



The Knives Out star said to the outlet, "At the end of the day, Dodger is the real temperature check for me. He loves it, and that's all I needed to be a part of this." In Evans’ reflection, he recounts how even at ten years old this year, Dodger still never ceases to amuse him with funny behavior.

As much as Dodger loves being around other dogs, whether he would like to share their house, especially at night is uncertain on Evan’s part. He said, "I wish I knew if it's what he wanted. I wish I could just ask him because he loves being around dogs. But when it's bedtime, if there's another dog coming in the room, he might be like, 'Hold on.' So I don't know."



Returning as Johnny Storm in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine marked Chris Evans shaking the theatres after 17 years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he described it as an unforgettable experience. He expressed his gratitude for this opportunity via Instagram story where he thanked the cast and director of the movie. Evans made a special mention of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy as some of the nicest people he has ever come across. He thanked Ryan Reynolds for making this comeback possible saying that playing Johnny Storm again was a dream come true and that character’s always close to his heart.

