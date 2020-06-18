Need laughter in your life? Add Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung's K drama Backstreet Rookie to your watch list

We've got you covered for the next K-drama you need to set your eyes on and that's Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung's Backstreet Rookie. Read below to know everything you should be aware of regarding the romantic comedy series before you start watching it.

Replacing The King: Eternal Monarch starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun may seem like a difficult task but Backstreet Rookie is taking up the challenge as it’s set to premiere tomorrow, i.e. June 19, 2020. The best part of the upcoming K-drama is that it promises to provide tons of laughter and that is something we very much need in such troubling times. The K-drama stars Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung, along with Han Sun-hwa and Do Sang-woo.

For the unversed, the storyline of Backstreet Rookie is quirky love story between Choi Dae-hyun (Chang-wook), a convenience store manager and Jung Saet-byul (Yoo-jung), a part-time employee at the same convenience store. The two have a ton of conflicts to get through in the beginning before their love story will eventually blossom. We will also have two other primary characters in Yoo Yeon-joo (Sun-hwa), Sae-hyun's girlfriend and Jo Seung-joon (Sang-woo), son of the convenience store's owner.

With such an interesting plotline that promises to be a cheesy romantic comedy, what's not to love! Moreover, it's the chemistry between Chang-wook and Yoo-jung that fans are most excited about as the posters and teasers that have come out so far promise our next favourite onscreen couple. Moreover, the cast themselves is a very talented bunch, especially Chang-wook, who we were bowled over by in Healer.

Also, did you know that Apink member Jung Eun-jin, who fans knows starred in the beloved Reply 1997, will be having a cameo appearance on the show.

When Soompi asked Chang-wook and Yoo-jung about the USP of Backstreet Rookie, the former shared that the series is a very bright and warm comedy and portrays the affection and love between people who meet in a convenience store. The 32-year-old actor added that it's a drama of laughter, empathy and communication.

On the othe hand, the 20-year-old actress continued that Backstreet Rookie comforts people and provides laughter to those who are tired of their daily lives.

Check out the teaser of Backstreet Rookie below:

