'Need other characters…': Elizabeth Olsen reveals the real reason she stepped away from MCU role Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen wants to do more than just play Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel movies. She's been playing this character for a long time, and she wants to try different roles in her acting career. Here’s what the actress shared.

Elizabeth Olsen wants to diversify her career

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth filmed two Marvel projects, WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, back to back. This made her realize that she needed a change. She spent a lot of time playing Wanda Maximoff, almost like living in her character's world for ten years. This made her want to explore new acting challenges.

In an interview with The Times of London, Elizabeth explained that she doesn't want to be known only for playing the Scarlet Witch. She wants to take on different roles in movies and showcase her acting skills in various ways. The actress recently took on the role of Candy Montgomery, an alleged axe murderer, in the new show Love and Death to step out of her comfort zone.

Olsen said, “I’m trying to figure out… Because, specifically in the last four years, my output has been Marvel. I don’t want… it’s not that I don’t want to be associated as just this character. But I really feel like I need to be building other parts back up for balance. I so much want to do films right now. And I hope some of them come together in the way I feel like they can. But yeah, that’s something that I need. I just need other characters in my life. There’s no longevity in one character.”

Elizabeth felt limited by her contracts with Marvel and the pandemic restrictions. She wanted to explore different roles that would challenge her creatively and emotionally. She mentioned that movies like Wind River and Ingrid Goes West were very different from her Marvel work, and she enjoyed that variety.

Olsen’s future plans and upcoming projects

This isn't the first time Elizabeth has expressed her thoughts about feeling unsatisfied with the Marvel projects. She wants to focus on other films and characters that give her more creative satisfaction. While Elizabeth is currently not under contract with Marvel, she has mentioned that if she were to return, she would be interested in exploring the character's connections with the X-Men, where the character originally came from.

In the meantime, fans can expect to see her return as Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ show Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which has already been filmed. Elizabeth Olsen is determined to spread her wings as an actress and take on new challenges beyond the Marvel universe.

