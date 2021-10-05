Need a workout playlist? Let Justin Bieber, Drake and more get you pumped up for the next gym session

If there's one thing you need to get you motivated to ditch your bed and head for a much-needed sweat sesh, it's definitely good music. An amazing playlist can keep you motivated enough and also pump up your energy to take your workout seriously as well as enjoy it with its beats. Some songs have the ability to instantly lift your spirits and get you moving to it and these can help you stay focussed and excited to exercise those tense muscles. Starting your day to a killer workout playlist could set your mood for the day and we bet these songs from artists such as Justin Bieber, Drake, Lady Gaga and more could work wonders for you.

In this workout playlist, we curate for you some of the coolest tracks that will fill you up with adrenaline to lift those weights and walk on the treadmill with a zeal like never before. Check out our recommendations for a fun workout session below:

Intentions by Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Intensions track has the perfect beats to get you started to warm up for your workout session. The beats are not too heavy for a morning start and makes for a perfect background track to do your stretches.

Nonstop by Drake

Drake's Nonstop is perfect to keep you motivated to keep going that extra mile when it comes to workouts. The lyrics will make you do that extra push-up because you will truly feel like continuing your gym session 'nonstop' with this track.

Levitating by Dua Lipa

This Dua Lipa song is perfect to blast your speakers on while exercising as it will give you the much-needed rhythm to go along. The bouncy beats of this song make for a great accompaniment if you plan to take a run or a brisk walk.

Titanium by David Guetta feat. Sia

This song may be old but it has the perfect lyrics and the music to fill you up with the excitement to workout hard. The song will make you feel stronger and ready to take on the world, one squat at a time.

Sour Candy by Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK

This is a great song if you plan to do a Zumba session as a workout. The beats are perfect to dance to. For aerobics lovers, you will find thousands of exercise routines set to this amazing track online.

Share with us your favourite tracks on the workout playlist in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Music Therapy: Listen to these songs when you want to put your feet up and relax