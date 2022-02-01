From Neighbours to Soulmates: A timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's fairytale romance

Ahead of their potential spring wedding, we’re looking back at how the fairytale romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker started. The couple went from being long time neighbours and pals to tattoo buddies and touring the world together! Scroll down to see how their whirlwind romance came into existence.

September 2018-December 2019: While the duo was good friends since years, they sparked romance rumours for the first time in September 2018 when they were spotted leaving a vegan place together. Post the spotting, the duo was seen at multiple date nights, hanging out with friends and even at Kris Jenner’s home together!

January 2021: The duo started dropping flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Just a month later, a few days after Valentine’s Day, the pair both posted a photo holding hands in a car, confirming their relationship.

April 2021: After a few months of heavy PDA (on and off Instagram), several OTT floral displays and sweet posts later, the couple took their first vacation to Utah in April 2021 with their families.

August 2021: As their relationship grew stronger, Barker took his first flight since his 2008 crash with Kardashian and they travelled to Mexico. He later shared a photo of the pair hugging and kissing in front of the plane, captioning the Instagram still, “With you anything is possible.” In the same month, the duo also flew to Italy together.

October 2021: The duo got engaged on October 16, 2021, when Barker got down on one knee surrounded by an array of red roses on the beach in Santa Barbara, California. Kourtney confirmed the news via Instagram. “Forever,” she wrote with a photo from the romantic proposal.

Now, according to reports, the couple is in to rush to tie the knot but is planning to have a spring wedding. Stay tuned for updates on the duo!

