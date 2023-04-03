Neil Diamond opens up about battling Parkinson’s disease; Says ‘This is what I have to accept’

Neil Diamond says he took some time to come to terms with his 2018 Parkinson’s diagnosis. In a recent interview, the 82-year-old opened up about living with a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. He agreed that he has been in denial for the first two years following his diagnosis of the central nervous system disease that affects the movement of the brain and other parts of the body. He said, “I’m still doing it. And I don’t like it. He further added, “But … this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I’m willing to do it. And, okay, so this is the hand that God’s given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am.”

Even though he has had his diagnosis for several years, it "has just been in the last few weeks" that he has begun to accept it, which has brought him peace of mind. Since then, he likes himself more, he is kinder to individuals. He is kinder to himself.

About Neil Diamond

The American singer and songwriter, Neil Diamond, is one of the most commercially successful artists of all time. He has held over 130 million records worldwide. Thirty-eight tracks by Diamond have topped the charts of Billboard by reaching the top 10. This includes songs like Yesterday’s Songs, Desiree, Song Sung Blue, You Don’t Bring Me, Flowers, I’ve been this way before, Heartlight, Longfellow Serenade, If you know what I mean, and Sweet Caroline. Apart from singing, he has also appeared in films like ‘The Jazz Singer’. The singer has received several accolades including Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, etc.

ALSO READ: Who is Lainey Wilson? 4 things to know about country singer nominated at CMT awards