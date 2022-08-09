Neil Gaiman & The Sandman cast dishes on a potential season 2 for the show: We're laying the groundwork

Following the premiere of Neil Gaiman's highly anticipated live-action adaptation of his comic series The Sandman last Friday, fans are already rallying for a second season. In a recent chat with ET, Gaiman and the cast of the show discussed the possibility of a second season for the buzz-worthy show.

Though Gaiman decided to play coy when asked about a season 2, Sandman co-creator Allan Heinberg gave a hint and teased fans with his answer as he said, "We're laying the groundwork in case we are asked to make one. How about that?" Gaiman added to Heinberg's take, "We would love there to be a season 2... Right now, I love Sandman, Allan loves Sandman [and] David Goyer loves Sandman. We know the cast loves Sandman because they've seen it. I just ran into Stephen Fry and he told me how much he loves Sandman. Now, we need to see if that applies to the rest of the world or if it's just us."

It seems the cast agrees with the creators as Tom Sturridge, who plays the titular role, shared, "I hope everyone in the world watches season 1," he then quipped, "That is my hope and dream, and as far as season 2 goes, that's above our pay grade." Meanwhile, Stephen Fry has demands rather than info for season 2 as he shared that he wanted to have less fighting in the next season, "I always felt my stunt abilities are, I mean, he's got a sword-stick, but that's about the only thing," he went on, "Of course [getting renewed] would be a delight. Who knows what they all have in mind? But what we first hope is that it builds an audience and that people really get pleasure from it, and I think they will because it's unlike anything anyone's seen before."

