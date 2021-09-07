Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka share sweet tributes for each other on 7th wedding anniversary

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary recently and to mark the same, the duo took their Instagram accounts to share the sweetest messages for each other. While Burtka dropped a photo from their 2014 wedding, Neil shared a shirtless photo of the duo from their recent vacay in Croatia. The couple had the kindest words to write about each other and it was beyond heartwarming.

The How I Met Your Mother star expressed his love for Burtka as he wrote, "Seven years ago today, we got married in Italy. Last week, we were swimming in Croatia. Who knows where we’ll wind up next, but there is no one I’d rather travel the world with than you, David Burtka. Your adventurous spirit combined with your nurturing heart continues to impress and inspire. Our children are so fortunate to be surrounded by your love, your dedication, and your light. We all are. Happy anniversary, bubba. Can’t wait to see what happens next."

Burtka wished his better half by sharing an unseen picture from their Italy wedding and called Harris the "man of his dreams." While wishing his husband on their seventh anniversary, David wrote, "Thank you for being the best husband a guy could ever have. I love you more than ever. Here’s to 7 more!!"

Neil and David tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 2014. The couple is also parents to fraternal twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott whom they welcomed via surrogacy in 2010. While the couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary, Burtka and Harris have been together since over 17 years.

