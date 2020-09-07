Neil Patrick Harris celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with partner David Burtka: I am forever grateful

How I Met Your Mother alum Neil Patrick Harris celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with his partner David Burtka through a sweet post via Instagram. Check it out below.

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday. And to commemorate the day, Burtka shared a loving tribute to his husband on Instagram with a photo from their wedding. "Six years ago today @nph and I got hitched. Thanks for dancing into my heart. I can't believe you stuck around after all these years of me annoying you." Burtka wrote, "You have made my heart complete. Thank you for the best times of my life."

The couple wed on September 6, 2014, in Italy after getting engaged in 2007. "Six years ago. Perhaps the happiest day of my life. Since then, thousands of memories. No regrets. Thank you, David, for both creating and rocking my world. I am forever #grateful @dbelicious," Harris wrote.

In April, Harris, 47, and Burtka, 45, who are fathers to 9-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, celebrated their 16-year anniversary together. "I went on a date with this handsome dude 16 years ago and, well, I never left. Thanks for the countless adventures, @dbelicious. There is no one I’d rather be sequestered with than you. #happyanniversary #love#sweetsixteen," Harris wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of Burtka.

"It's been the best 16 years of my life," Burtka wrote in his own post. "This hasn't been the most romantic anniversary, but it has certainly been one of the most memorable," he added. "There is no one else I would rather have for my Quarantine! Happy Anniversary."

Credits :Instagram

