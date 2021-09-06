Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Wedding Anniversary: 5 times the duo proved they are made for each other

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary on September 6, 2021. The duo who tied the knot in n September 2014 during an intimate ceremony are known to be one of Hollywood's most loved couples and never fail to show what true love is all about. While the duo tied the knot in 2014, the two first met nearly 17 years ago as they went on their first date and were introduced by a common friend.

Nearly seven years on since they got married, Neil and David are now parents to fraternal twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace and welcomed them on October 12, 2010. If you happen to take a look at their Instagram, then you will often see the couple spending time with their kids and their family photos are sure to give you marriage goals.

Over the years, Harris and Burtka have opened up about their relationship and said some of the sweetest things about each other. As we celebrate their wedding anniversary, we take a look at the times the duo showed us why they are beyond perfect for each other.

Neil and David's cute texting schedule

In an essay, they wrote about their relationship for Out magazine in 2012, Burtka revealed how inseparable the couple was and mentioned that they talk on the phone at least eight times a day and text at least 25 times a day. David mentioned how they are codependent and even called Harris his "lifeline."

The romantic proposal

One of the sweetest stories you will ever hear about a romantic tale would be that of Neil and Harris' proposal. Burtka proposed Neil in 2007 by going down on his knee on same the street corner where they first met. A year late though, Neil too surprised David with a proposal in Santa Monica.

Welcoming their kids

Neil and David welcomed their twins in 2010 via a surrogate and to make the happy announcement, Harris told Oprah Winfrey in an interview, "Two eggs, two embryos, one of mine, one of his, and two took."

Neil and David's romantic wedding

Neil and David tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Harris confirmed his wedding with Burtka on Twitter saying, "Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband."

Neil and David's couple therapy sessions

Neil and David opened up about going to couples therapy together. Burtka wrote in Out magazine about their relationship going through ups and downs and how the couple work on it. He also told Life and Style magazine how couple's therapy has helped their relationship.

