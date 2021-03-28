Neil Patrick Harris has a special message for Dan Levy after watching Schitt's Creek finale amid quarantine

Neil Patrick Harris thanks Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy for 'laughter and tears' after watching the show's finale

Actor Neil Patrick Harris is currently in Toronto and under a mandatory 14-day quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Considering bingeing web-series seems to be the only accepted norm when it comes to killing time during the quarantine, Neil recently took to Instagram to show us his pick for the quarantine watch. The actor shared a selfie along with the screen showing the finale shot of Schitt's Creek. The How I Met Your Mother actor further wrote a post thanking the showrunner Dan Levy and called it a "joy" to watch.

Taking to Instagram, Neil wrote a special note of thanks to Dan Levy for writing a show that brought him "laughter and tears." After finishing the Emmy-Award-winning series, Harris wrote, "Finally watched the series finale of Schitt’s Creek (also filmed in Toronto!) It’s been said for months and Emmys and months, but thanks to the cast and crew, especially @instadanjlevy for the laughs and the tears and the love. You made everyone, all of it seems so vibrant, fun, and full of worth. What a joy."

The actor further also quizzed his fans on what show can he binge on next given that he's already finished with the Schitt's Creek finale on day one of quarantine.

Schitt's Creek starring Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara became a huge hit and even took home some of the biggest honours at the Primetime Emmy Awards in the comedy category. The show has been widely appreciated for its witty writing, performances, and also representation of LGBTQIA characters.

