Neil Patrick Harris issues apology for mocking Amy Winehouse's tragic death in resurfaced screengrabs

In a recent statement, Neil Patrick Harris has apologized for a photo that has as of late resurfaced on the internet. The picture in question is a snap from Harris' 2011 Halloween party, showing a meat platter that had been designed to look like musical legend Amy Winehouse's bloody corpse kept on an autopsy table with a cigarette in her mouth accompanied by a note that marked the piece as "The Corpse of Amy Winehouse."

In his statement to EW, via Page Six, Harris apologized for the resurfaced image and acknowledged, "A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband [David Burtka] and I hosted 11 years ago," he added, "It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now." Harris issued his sorry and continued, "Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused." The snap was originally part of an attendee Justin Mikita's now-deleted tweet that read, "Look who showed up at @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD’s Halloween party last night. Looking good."

For those unversed, Winehouse passed away at the age of 27 on July 23, 2011, from a case of alcohol poisoning, just months before Harris' Halloween party. The screengrabs of the photo have been making rounds on the internet once again after years and have left netizens "disgusted." While the actor has been famous and loved by many for his character in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, this resurfaced image has caused grave damage to Harris' public image as fans question his morality for mistreating the tragic death of a young woman.

