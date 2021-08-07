Neil Patrick Harris to star in THIS upcoming comedy show; FIND OUT

Neil Patrick Harris is heading back to television! The former How I Met Your Mother actor has been cast as the lead in Uncoupled, a new Netflix comedy series developed and executive produced by Darren Star, creator/executive producer of Younger and Emily in Paris, and veteran Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman.

As reported by DEADLINE, “Uncoupled'' is about Michael (Harris), who believed his life was ideal until his husband startled him by walking out the door after 17 years of marriage. Overnight, Michael is confronted with two nightmares: the loss of what he believed was his soulmate and the unexpected discovery of himself as a single homosexual guy in his mid-40s in New York City. The series comes from Darren Star Productions and Jeffrey Richman Productions, respectively; MTV Entertainment Studios, where Star has an overall contract; and Jax Media, Star's collaborator on Netflix's Emily in Paris and Paramount+/TV Land's Younger. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media executive produce with Harris, Star, and Richman.

The show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media will start filming in New York later this year. Interestingly, this marks Harris' return to Netflix, where he previously appeared as Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events. He will next be featured in Warner Bros.' The Matrix 4, which will be released on December 22 and Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which releases April 22. Harris is represented by CAA and Untitled.

Uncoupled joins a growing number of new comedy shows scheduled to debut on the streaming service. This includes The Pentaverate, a new Mike Myers project in which the Austin Powers actor will portray seven new roles, and Chicago Party Aunt, a half-hour adult cartoon comedy starring Lauren Ash and RuPaul Charles.

