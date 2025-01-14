Neil Young Recalls Negative But Hilarious Encounter With Bob Dylan As He Lauds Biopic A Complete Unknown

Neil Young weighs in on the new biopic of Bob Dylan, called A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet in the role of the Nobel Prize in Literature winner. Young also reminisces on some surprising times and a hilarious mix-up shared with Dylan from long ago.

Publishing a post on his website, Neil Young Archives, Young revealed he was respectful of Dylan's artistry despite a humorous misunderstanding. He recalled a moment when once he did not recognize Dylan sitting in his tour bus and requested him to get off. And that became a humorous memory he cherishes nowadays.

Young wrote, "I love Bob Dylan and his music. Always have. He’s a great artist. Once he was on my bus and I didn’t recognize him and threw him off but that’s another story."

Turning to the movie, Young described the film's treatment of Dylan's rise within the 1960s folk movement as a good tribute. He said it should be watched, especially by people who love the music of Dylan.

Young said, "This movie is a great tribute to his life and music. I think if you love Bob’s music you should see this great movie. I loved it."

James Mangold's A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet as young Dylan, detailing the early days and iconic cultural impact of the musician. Critics have praised the film's focus on the period's recreation and its music performances. Chalamet has been praised for his commitment, as he learned to sing and play guitar to really capture Bob Dylan's style.

