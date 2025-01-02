Neil Young Reveals Why He Pulled Out Of His ‘All Time Favorite’ Outdoor Gig At Glastonbury; Promises To Meet On Other Shows

Neil Young was heartbroken over pulling out of his Glastonbury show! On Tuesday, December 31, the musician shared a letter on Neil Young Archives, revealing that he had to withdraw from the UK music festival. "The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all-time favorite outdoor gigs," he said.

However, when they were told that BBC had partnered with the festival, they felt Glastonbury was now under corporate control, which they were not used to. "We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off," the statement added.

"Hope to see you at one of the other venues on the tour," he added.

According to Rolling Stone, the network has been a broadcaster of the festival for years and even hosted its first global broadcast last year. Now, BBC has officially become one of the festival's collaboration partners.

In November, Rod Stewart was announced as one of the performers at Glastonbury, making his first gig in the Teatime Legend slot at the festival in 23 years. The festival is to take place in June 2025 in London. The singer took to social media to express his excitement, saying he was "proud and ready and more than able" to take the global stage and "titillate" his friends.

Stewart, 70, will be creating history by being the "one of the oldest artists" to ever perform at the event. Apart from the Forever Young singer, Paul McCartney, 80, will also be performing at the global music festival.

However, the late Burt Bacharach holds the record of being the oldest artist to play at Glastonbury when he performed in 2015 at the age of 87. Stewart also revealed that he would be retiring from doing "large-scale world tours" but doesn't want to retire from performing on stage entirely.