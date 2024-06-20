Nelly And Ashanti Reveal They Got Married Six Months Ago; Expecting First Child Together

Nelly and Ashanti have been married for the past six months. The couple never announced their marriage publicly. It was a well-kept secret until now. Though the duo had shared about their engagement and pregnancy, news about the wedding was under wraps.

Recently, in an interview, Ashanti opened up about the proposal and wedding. Meanwhile, she is also expecting their first child together.

Ashanti confirmed marriage with Nelly

According to People magazine, they got married on December 27, 2023, when Ashanti was 43 years old and Nelly was 49. They had announced an engagement and a pregnancy with their first child but kept quiet about their wedding.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she opened up about her proposal and wedding. She called the proposal a nice surprise because she wore one of Nelly’s T-shirts and boxers. She also stated that the wedding took place at home and called it a “beautiful and intimate moment.”

In May, Ashanti celebrated her first Mother’s Day as an expectant mother, posting joyful moments on Instagram. Photos showcased her baby bump being caressed by herself and Nelly, as well as other family members who all smiled for the camera.

The day was so special for them because it meant having their families together before embarking on such an amazing journey. She also joked about being late due to “too much food.”

Ashanti looked forward to motherhood eagerly

Ashanti captioned the post. “This Mother’s Day was so special. Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day!!!!

She continued, "Yeah yeah I know I’m late. it was so much food I got distracted. Ps. I only had 1 plate tho."

According to reports, the couple began dating in the early 2000s but broke up in 2013. On September’s episode of Philo’s Boss Moves with Rasheeda, Nelly reflected on how they started again.

In an April 2024 interview with Essence magazine, Ashanti confirmed her pregnancy while giving hints about them getting married soon enough. She spoke about how this phase of her life is filled with love and hope. She was seen excited about their future together as a couple and parents. Moreover, she slyly described him as “my fiancé,” thus confirming their relationship.