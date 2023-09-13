Nelly CONFIRMS rekindled romance with Ashanti: Surprise reunion sparks excitement

In a recent revelation that sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, Nelly, the renowned rapper, confirmed in an interview with Love and Hip Hop's Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on the "Boss Moves with Rasheeda" podcast that he and the beloved singer Ashanti are officially back together. The news, which was shared via The Shade Room on Instagram, marks a surprising twist in their storied relationship, leaving fans both excited and intrigued. According to a source close to People, the rekindled romance between Nelly and Ashanti has been the talk of the town

ALSO READ: Are Nelly and Ashanti back together after 8 years of split? Fans think so

Nelly's confirmation

In the interview, Nelly, 48, shared his happiness about the renewed connection with Ashanti, 42, stating, "We cool again." He admitted that the rekindling of their romance took both of them by surprise, emphasizing that it wasn't a planned event. This revelation is sure to delight fans who have followed their journey over the years.

Nelly and Ashanti's romantic involvement dates back to 2003, and their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride of on-again, off-again moments. Throughout this time, they've managed to keep the intricacies of their relationship under wraps. Nelly reflected on their past, saying, "We both were pretty much doing what we do," implying that their separate journeys helped them gain a deeper understanding of each other. He also acknowledged the tendency for people to be defensive in relationships, even when they know they're wrong.

When asked about the current status of their relationship, Nelly responded positively, stating that it feels good, and there's no pressure. He attributed the previous challenges to their individual career pursuits and the external pressures that often come with fame. With a renewed sense of connection, they seem to be enjoying a more relaxed and pressure-free relationship.

Ashanti's reaction

Ashanti didn't stay silent about the news. She commented on The Shade Room's Instagram post featuring Nelly's interview with affectionate emojis, writing, "Heyyyyyy bighead @nelly." Her response adds a charming and personal touch to their rekindled romance.

The couple's recent public appearances have fueled rumors of their reconciliation. In June of the current year, Nelly and Ashanti were seen together at the 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. In May, Ashanti surprised fans by inviting Nelly on stage during her Las Vegas show, where they performed their 2008 hit "Body on Me." This continued in the months that followed, with sightings at a boxing match and various performances.

It seems that the desire for a Nelly-Ashanti reunion has always been present among fans. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in December 2022, Ashanti expressed her surprise at the enthusiastic response to their "Body on Me" performance. She mentioned the substantial support from fans and their conversations, hinting at the possibility of reconciliation. Their reunion, she noted, was a testament to their improved relationship, a stark contrast to their previous public clashes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Ashanti and Nelly back together? Rumored couple fuel romance rumors with cozy video singing Usher's song