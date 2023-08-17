NeNe Leakes shared Sweet Message on her late husband’s 68th birthday

NeNe Leakes is commemorating her late husband Gregg Leakes on what would have been his 68th Birthday this year. The Real Housewives of Atlanta share posts of her late husband on Instagram on Wednesday. One of the pictures was of Gregg eating his favorite food, followed by the second one in which the couple were sharing a kiss. Below the post, NeNe wrote a beautiful tribute message for her husband. Here is what NeNe penned for her late husband.

NeNe shared a tribute message on her late husband Gregg’s birthday

The message read, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Gregg! Today you would be out eating your favorite foods! French Fries and chicken tenders (tears of joy emoji)

I love you for that.

She added, “It was the simple things about you that got me every time! I love you and miss you more than words can say!

My Man My Man My Mannnn (heart emoji).“

The couple’s friends and fans also wished Gregg a happy birthday. Among the comments, one of the fans wrote “Number one house husband!!!!!! BLOOOOOP! TOOT TOOT!!!!! (Tears of joy and party face emoji)” Another comment read, "y'all were PERFECT sorry for your lost! (Heart emoji)”

ALSO READ: Barbie crosses USD 537 million at domestic box office, surpasses The Dark Knight to become highest-grossing release for Warner Bros.

Advertisement

NeNe also shared a collection of photos on Instagram from her visit to her late husband's mausoleum. One of the images captured the reality star reaching out toward his final resting place. Another snapshot provided a close-up view of his memorial plaque. The inscription on the plaque read, "Forever in our hearts. Gregory Leon Leakes. August 16, 1954 - September 2, 2021."

NeNe included a nostalgic picture of the couple, showing her embracing Gregg from behind during a night out at a restaurant.

NeNe Leakes remembers ex-husband Gregg

The couple were married in 1997 before parting ways in 2010. After 3 years they reunited again in 2013 and were married till Gregg’s death in 2013. Gregg died in 2021 due to colon cancer. In the wake of Gregg's passing, NeNe organized a "celebration of life" event in his honor at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta. During this gathering, she warmly honored her husband's memory, surrounded by their cherished loved ones. Nene and Gregg also share a son together whose name is Brentt Leakes.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy's THIS film has not been released since 1990; Release date (2023) plot and everything to know