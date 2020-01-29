Netflix and Apple battling it out to secure rights to 'James Bond' series, The Handmaid's Tale; Deets Inside

Netflix and Apple are looking to seal the deal with entertainment studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) for the James Bond franchise and shows.

The world of content is changing at a rapid space every single day. From an influx of web streaming platforms to world class content, a movie buff can get the best of entertainment from his/her comfort zone. This latest piece of news is probably set to excite fans further as according to IBT, Netflix and Apple are currently in the race to bag a popular movie franchise and a widely watched television series.

As per the report, Netflix and Apple are looking to seal the deal with entertainment studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) for the James Bond franchise. Apart from this, they are also trying to get television series like 'The Handmaid's Tale,' which streams on Hulu, under its roof.

As per CNBC, MGM has already held a round of meeting with Netflix and Apple to take into account their interest in streaming this content. Apple's streaming platform, which was launched in 2019, is fairly new to the streaming space and an addition of James Bond film as well as series like The Handmaid's Tale would be a huge addition.

As for Netflix, the OTT platform is already flooded with scores of films, shows, documentary and animated series. If the James Bond franchise does come onboard, it will elevate the streaming platform to a whole new level. Well, irrespective of who bags the deal, it is quite clear that the content war is only set to get fierce.

