Netflix Announces Happy Gilmore 2 Starring Adam Sandler; Everything We Know So Far About Golf Comedy Sequel

Netflix has made it official that a sequel to Adam Sandler's blockbuster Happy Gilmore is in the works during an upfront presentation to the advertisers in New York. Though the entire cast and release date of Happy Gilmore 2 is not known yet, some of the original cast members such as Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald are set to reprise their iconic roles in the second part of their epic comedy.

Earlier this year, McDonald had revealed the potential of a sequel saying that the Blended star surprised him by pulling out the first draft for the movie. He stated, "It’s in the works" due to public demand.



Happy Gilmore written by Tim Herlihy and Sandler stands out through its ridiculous sense of humor, lovable protagonists, and heartwarming scenes. It’s not just a comedy film about golf rather it includes slapstick humor, unforgettable characters, and Adam Sandler being Adam Sandler all over again.

Recently, Sandler's 50 First Dates co-star Drew Barrymore also has hinted at the sequel being in the works on her talk show.

Recaping 1996 golf comedy Happy Gilmore starring Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, and more

Happy Gilmore is a sports comedy that follows the misadventures of Happy, after his failure to make it in hockey forces him to try golf. A professional golfer who happens to see Happy’s exceptional slapshot offers to coach him when his grandmother’s house is about to be repossessed. This forms the basis for Happy bringing hockey’s fire into the gentle and polite realm of golf turning it into an absolute hilarious pandemonium.



The cast of this 92-minute comedy entails the Just Go With It actor, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Frances Bay, Allen Covert, and others. It has some of the most hilarious lines ever, making it one of Adam Sandler's most-loved comedies. Like Christopher MacDonald's “I Eat Pieces Of S*** Like You For Breakfast!” or Sandler's "Why Don’t You Just Go Home? That’s Your Home!" and countless others.



Though critics might disagree, Adam Sandler fans believe Happy Gilmore contains some of his funniest lines. It had cemented Sandler's position in the world of comedy by garnering a whopping 40 million USD at the box office back in 1996. With its snappy wisecracks as well as witty banter or provocative observations concerning golf, these are sure to provide audiences with amusement regardless of temporal and generational changes. Netflix announcing Happy Gilmore 2 adds fuel to the anticipation of comedy fans all around the world.

