Netflix delays Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel, Nicole Kidman's A Family Affair and more original movies

Netflix has postponed five of its upcoming films to 2024. A lot of movie and TV productions have been postponed by various studios in the last few months during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While actors and writers are fighting for fair wages, many upcoming projects have been put on hold. Additionally, stars can not promote their upcoming projects, which means currently airing projects can’t reach their target audience.

Which 6 Netflix movies got pushed to 2024?

According to What’s On Netflix, five new Netflix titles have been pushed back to 2024. Among them is Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel, which had been set to drop on October 13. Other titles that have been postponed include Zac Efron’s A Family Affair, Kevin Hart’s Players with Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr., Regina King’s Shirley, and Adam Sandler’s Spaceman.

A Family Affair

A Family Affair is a romantic comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, and Jim King, was initially expected to be released on November 17 as the streaming service's Thanksgiving film. The plot follows a young woman whose mother enters a romantic relationship with her boss .

Damsel

Damsel, on the other hand, was set to be released on October 13th. It stars Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as a princess who marries a prince, only to find out she was actually meant to be sacrificed to a dragon, and has to rely on her wits to survive.

Players

Trish Sie is coming out with a romantic comedy called Players, which is based on a book by Whit Anderson. Marc Platt is producing with Ryan Christians and Ross Dinerstein from Marc Platt Productions. The film was supposed to be released this fall.

Shirley

Regina King stars in the biopic Shirley about the first Black woman to serve in Congress. The film was set to be released in December 2023.

Spaceman

Spaceman is a science fiction film directed and written by Adam Sandler. The story follows an astronaut (Adam Sandler) whose life begins to unravel while on a deep-space mission. He seeks the help of an extraterrestrial being (Carey Mulligan), who is accompanied by Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar. The movie is based on the novel Spacer of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfa. The film was supposed to be released by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, this big announcement comes as a surprise, considering previous precedents. But don't worry, it doesn't mean Netflix will not be releasing any show for the rest of the year. As of now, there are still a bunch of movies and TV shows coming out, like Gal Gadot's new spy movie Heart of Stone, which will be released on August 11.

