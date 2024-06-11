Netflix Drops First 4 Minutes Of Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2: Here's What Happens

Netflix dropped the first four minutes of Bridgerton Season 3’s Part 2. The audience has been excited about the release of new episodes since the makers ended Part 1 with a thrilling carriage scene. The Polin fans are looking forward to the storyline based on Julia Quinn’s novel. In an interview with Netfilx’s Tudum, Nicola Coughlan shared, “There’s so much still to come.”

According to the trailer for the second part, Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are finding it difficult to fathom their feelings for each other after the exciting carriage scene.

What can the fans expect from the four-minute clip of Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2?

In the four-minute clip of Bridgerton season 3, part 2, Featherington picks up a feather pen and begins to write. The scene cuts to a flashback, where Colin introduces himself and Penelope as engaged to the members of the family. While the ladies of the house rejoice, Eloise is not happy with the announcement. After being in shock for a while, she angrily blows out of the room.

After Eloise storms out, Featherington runs behind her as if to owe an explanation to her. While the latter confronts Penelope for getting together with her brother and keeping a secret of being Lady Whistledown to him, Eloise warns her to break the secret to Colin herself. Penelope breaks down and asks for time from Eloise to tell Bridgerton about being Lady Whistledown herself.

Speaking of Part 2, the showrunner, Jess Brownell, shared, “We were able to put Penelope and Colin into a love bubble. It adds to the feeling of coziness and intimacy this season.”

Jess Brownell’s statements about part 2 of Bridgerton season 3

Jess Brownell, one of the showrunners, revealed that Part 2 of Bridgerton will be built up on the Friends to Lovers arc. Browell shared, “Penelope and Colin’s relationship is defined by honesty. They can’t pretend to be anyone else in front of each other because they've known each other for so long.”

The maker of Bridgerton further added, “That’s actually something that’s really special that I think will resonate with people when they watch the season.”

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2, will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 13.

