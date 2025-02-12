Netflix Japan Slate Revealed: 5 Shows To Check Out Including Badly in Love, Final Draft And More

Netflix Japan has an interesting line-up of shows to be released in 2025. While 10Dance, Romantics Anonymous, and Alice in Borderline were already added to the steamer’s release slate this year, three new unscripted series were recently announced to be part of the list.

At a Netflix event held on February 12, projects like Final Draft, Badly in Love, and Welcome Now, were announced as new additions to the streamer’s Japanese slate. Final Draft is deemed to be its first-ever survival reality show featuring former professional athletes.

The contestants will fight against each other in near-impossible competitions to win the ultimate prize money of 30 million yen. The show will be produced by Far Eastern TV Entertainment Inc. with Kazuaki Hashimoto serving as showrunner.

The second unscripted reality show, Badly in Love is billed as a “wildly authentic romance reality show.” The series is unlike other dating reality shows as it will test how far the contestants — who love their friends and hometowns — will go for their loved ones.

As for Welcome, Now Get the show is in a comedy format based on a Japanese show titled Batoumura which was created by Nobuyuki Sakuma for his YouTube Channel Nobrock TV. This brings a hilarious concept that includes comedians visiting an unwelcoming village and managing to navigate their lives.

While the creatives will make every possible attempt to make their stay miserable. Koji Higashino is set to host the series with director and producer, Sakuma. In addition to the aforementioned unscripted shows, Netflix’s Japan slate for 2025 also includes a period drama called Last Samurai Standing.

Advertisement

According to the Netflix Japan content head Kaata Sakamoto, the show will focus on the downfall of the Samurais towards the end of the Edo period. “Think ‘Shōgun’ meets ‘Squid Game,'” he teased about the show.