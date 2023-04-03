Netflix launching Love Is Blind in the UK: Release date and what to expect

Love Is Blind is a popular Netflix reality dating show. It had 4 successful seasons in the US. The ongoing season 4 has fans hooked on to the drama. Netflix reality show Love is Blind gets renewed for another season. The show focuses on the contestants talking to each other through pods without getting to see each other. The participants have to choose a person to get engaged with and get to know that person before deciding if they want to get married to them.

Love is blind UK announcement

In the press release on 8 February 2023, Netflix announced that Love is blind would be getting a UK edition."Netflix is in production on an adaptation of the hit series Love Is Blind, where singletons in the UK who want to be loved for who they are rather than what they look like will sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating." Love Is Blind UK will follow the same concept as the US version.

Netflix is already accepting applications for the UK Love Is blind. The closing date for applicants is June 1, 2023. The form also states that they can shut off entries anytime, any day. Anybody above the age of 18 is allowed to apply. Fans are excited to hear this announcement and are eagerly waiting for its release.

When can you expect Love is blind UK

The filming of love is blind will be scheduled to take place in 2023, and you can expect it to be out in 2024. Up until now, every season of Love Is Blind US has been filmed at a different location than the previous one. The exact location for the Uk version of Love Is Blind has not been announced yet.

