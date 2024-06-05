Netflix Officially Announces Peaky Blinders Spin-off Film Starring Cillian Murphy: 'Tommy Shelby Returns'

“I have no limitations,” says Tommy Shelby in Peaky F**king Blinders. Well, looks like this quite extends to Cillian Murphy as the Oppenheimer star is all set to reprise his iconic character again.

The crime drama series, Peaky Blinders, has been a big hit on Netflix, and will reportedly be adapted into a movie.

Netflix brings back Tommy Shelby in new Peaky Blinders movie

Netflix announced the return of Tommy Shelby on X (formerly Twitter). A Peaky Blinders film, starring Cillian Murphy, is coming to Netflix. The streaming giant’s post was accompanied by an image of a script from the movie.

Peaky Blinders, set against the backdrop of World War I aftermath, depicted one of those few gangs that dominated that era with returning war hero Thomas Shelby (Murphy) leading them.

The last episode of the show, which starred Cillian Murphy as the gangster and entrepreneur Tommy Shelby, ran in 2022 marking the culmination of its six-season series. The show’s creator, Steve Knight, had earlier expressed his wish to wrap up in a film instead of having to come back again for another season.

Tom Harper, who directed some episodes of the first season of the show will direct it while Knight authored the untitled film.

Cillian Murphy is game for the return of Tommy Shelby

Deadline revealed how Murphy was enthused about this when he said, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me." He also mentioned that it's very gratifying to be working with Tom Harper and Steve Knight again on a feature-length version. He then added, "This is one for the fans."

Knight confirmed Murphy’s return to BBC where he mentioned earlier in March that Murphy would reprise his role in the movie. He went further to say, “Murphy is definitely returning for [the movie]. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

On his part, although initially hinting at a fall 2024 release with production scheduled for September, Knight now suggests that the film would possibly be released in 2025.

The initial four seasons were aired on BBC Two before moving to BBC One for its final two. Additionally featuring Tom Hardy along with other actors like Paul Anderson and Helen McCrory.

