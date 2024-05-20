August 2024: New Netflix Originals

It's time to take another look at what Netflix has in store for August 2024. Below is a list of some of the most popular Netflix Originals that have been confirmed thus far. The much-awaited Spongebob Squarepants spin-off movie and The Umbrella Academy's final season are among the major highlights.

Also, be on the lookout for Rebel Moon's extended cut by the director, which should hit theaters in August. As of right now, we don't know the precise dates, so think of it as a bonus!

This site will eventually become a list of everything that will be available on Netflix in August 2024, along with all of the licensed titles that are now in production.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in August 2024

1. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Coming to Netflix: August 2nd

The next big Nickelodeon film, one of the two rumored Spongebob Squarepants spin-offs, will finally be available exclusively on Netflix after a protracted wait (and an unfortunate leak). In this animated feature film, Spongebob and Sandy are seen traveling to Texas to assist in saving the people of Bikini Bottom.

2. The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: August 8th

The Umbrella Academy, which debuted on our screens in early 2019 and will terminate five years later, is coming to an end.

We hope that the program will end on a high note on August 8th, with the complete cast—Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min—returning after a rather quiet third season (caused by the epidemic).

3. Daughters

Coming to Netflix: August 14th

Several of Netflix's most eagerly awaited Sundance acquisitions will be available to stream this summer, including the documentary Daughters, directed by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton, which is among our selections.

The documentary's concept is about four young girls who are participating in a special fatherhood program in a jail in Washington, D.C., and are getting ready for a special Daddy-Daughter Dance with their imprisoned fathers.

An enthusiastic review by Tomris Laffly, who stated, "It's hard to imagine a sharper critique of our dehumanizing prison system than this bighearted, deeply empathetic tearjerker by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae," was among the positive reviews the film received earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Umbrella Academy Season 4: Netflix Announces Release Date Of Final Season