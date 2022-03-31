Netflix to relaunch Spy Kids franchise with Robert Rodriguez back as director

The Spy Kids are back in action. Fans of the family action-comedy will be delighted to hear that Netflix recently announced that they would be taking on the franchise and are partnering with Robert Rodriguez, who was the creator of the original movie series, as they are set to relaunch and reimagine the popular franchise for the newer generations.

According to the report by The Hollywood Reporter, Rodriguez will be writing, directing and producing the new and improved franchise for the streaming giant. Netflix announced the happy news on Wednesday, 12 years after the first-ever Spy Kids movie hit the theatres in 2001. For the unversed, the original followed a spy couple played by Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino, who are kidnapped, leaving their two children, portrayed by Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara, in charge while they figure out hidden family secrets and try to rescue their parents.

Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about the storyline of the new movie series yet it is estimated that the direction of the movie will be to introduce a new family of spies. The film is set to be made in partnership with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media, the rights owner of Spy Kids. The franchise currently has 4 movies under its belt, now with the relaunch on OTT big things can be expected for the franchise.

Netflix has been steering its content and prioritizing family projects like the latest Ryan Reynolds starrer The Adam Project which garnered much praise and attention from the audience becoming the most-watched original film in the first 28 days, according to Netflix.

ALS READ Riverdale star Cole Sprouse REVEALS most of the cast wants the show to end; Here's why