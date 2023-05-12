Netflix renews popular content as it cancels 8 shows, announces 6 endings; Read details

Netflix is unarguably one of the most popular OTT platforms across the globe. The streaming platform has created a massive fan following all over the world over the years, with its unparalleled variety of content. Every year, film fanatics and entertainment enthusiasts across the globe with exclusive content, that include films, web series, online streaming of TV series, docuseries, and much more. However, in 2023, Netflix shocked its audiences with the mass cancellation of its content, which include more than 8 shows.

Netflix cancells 8 shows

The OTT giant has clearly repeated its 2022 strategy this year as well, by cancelling over 8 shows and much more content abruptly in the first half of the year itself. Despite receiving heavy criticisms from audiences for the same, Netflix has gone on to cancel some of its much-talked-about shows including Sex/Life, 1899, Inside Job, Mindhunter, Dead End: Paranormal Park, Uncoupled, The Chair, Bling Empire, and many others.

As you may know, Sex/Life was cancelled a month after the release of its second season, after its leading star Sarah Shahi openly criticised the show for being gimmicky. Despite Netflix claiming that the show naturally ended, it was quite clear that it was pulled off abruptly. Dead End: Paranormal Park was cancelled despite the works on Season 3 being kickstarted, while Inside Job was pulled off without any announcement. 1899, on the other hand, was cancelled after its first season due to undisclosed reasons.

Netflix shows ending in 2023

Despite getting renewed, quite a few Netflix shows are finally coming to an end this year. This list includes the critically acclaimed show The Crown, which is coming to an end with Season 6. Popular show You, on the other hand, has been renewed but will end with Season 5. Similarly, Big Mouth is renowned for Season 8 and will be coming to an end after that. Most importantly, the superhit show Stranger Things is also coming to an end with its fifth and final season, this year.

Renewened Netflix Shows of 2023

As per the latest updates, the streaming giant has renewed most of its hit and fans' favourite shows, this year. The list of renewed shows includes Bridgerton, Elite, Emily In Paris, The Witcher, Ginny & Georgia, The Sandman, Sex Education, Wednesday, The Class, and many others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez performed her own stunts in The Mother, quips 'Are they considering a woman for James Bond?'