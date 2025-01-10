Netflix Locks In Seven-Figure Deal for Adaptation of Ana Huang’s Twisted Series: Details
Netflix has secured a seven-figure deal to adapt Ana Huang’s popular Twisted Series for the screen. The collection of four books explores the forbidden love trope.
Netflix has secured its next book-to-screen adaptation with Ana Huang’s popular BookTok romance, The Twisted Series, a collection of four books. The streaming giant, according to Variety, shelled out seven figures to secure the deal.
Netflix's logline for the project describes it as a steamy new adult drama that follows the lives of four best friends and their brooding love interests, each with dark secrets, as they overcome obstacles to fall in love.
No cast is attached at this time, per the aforementioned outlet.
The Twisted adaptation marks the latest in a line of romance book-to-screen titles at Netflix, which has seen great success with the Bridgerton and Virgin River franchises.
The Twisted novel series starts with Twisted Love (2021), followed by Twisted Games, Twisted Hate, and Twisted Lies. Forbidden love is a central theme woven throughout Huang's series.
The Twisted book series has reportedly sold 12 million copies and counting. Huang’s website warns readers that the books contain explicit sexual content.
Huang, a celebrated name among young adult readers, has published 13 books across four series so far and has sold more than 18 million copies of her novels worldwide. Most recently, she released The Striker in October 2024. She is set to publish two new books this year, King of Envy in April and The Defender in October.
Huang is repped by Park, Fine & Brower Literary Management, Independent Artist Group, Jill Fritzo PR, and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.
