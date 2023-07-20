Netflix shelves basic membership plan in the US; Here’s what options remain for viewers

In a recent move, Netflix has bid farewell to its basic membership plan without ads in the U.S. The streaming giant has now updated its Help Center page, announcing that the Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. However, existing members on the Basic plan can continue enjoying its benefits until they choose to change plans or cancel their account.

Netflix makes changes in subscription options

Netflix users in the U.K. and Canada have previously experienced a similar shift, as the $9.99-per-month basic membership was phased out. The streaming platform now offers two ad-free alternatives: the Standard plan at $15.49 per month and the Premium plan at $19.99 per month. Additionally, the Standard with Ads option, which comes at a price $3 cheaper than the discontinued basic plan, remains available for members to choose from.

While this change may raise questions among subscribers, Netflix maintains that its prices are competitive and deliver great value to consumers. The company cites its starting prices of $6.99 in the U.S. and £4.99 in the U.K., emphasizing the extensive range and top-notch quality of its catalog. Netflix aims to enhance user experience while maintaining its position as a leading provider of premium entertainment content.

About Netflix’s Ad-supported plan and its success

Approximately eight months ago, Netflix introduced its ad-supported plan at a monthly cost of $6.99. This offering quickly garnered a substantial user base, with around 5 million active users in the U.S., the U.K., and 10 other countries by May. As the streaming giant approaches its second-quarter results disclosure, industry experts are keen to see how this ad-supported option continues to perform.

When questioned about the recent changes and pricing, Netflix expressed confidence in its decision, affirming the value it brings to customers through its diverse content library and competitive prices. The streaming service remains committed to providing a top-notch viewing experience to its ever-growing subscriber base.

As Netflix adapts its subscription options and policies, it continues to be a dominant force in the streaming industry. The company's growth in subscribers over the past year demonstrates the ongoing appeal of its vast array of captivating shows and movies.

