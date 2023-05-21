Netflix to bring Squid Game: The Challenge this year; Know more about release date, plot and more

Squid Game rings a bell of the iconic doll with the misty, intriguing tone that keeps buzzing whenever anyone thinks of the series, which kept the buzz by topping Netflix's top 10 list by adding to the hype the most played game that was used by many users on Instagram.

Considering the mark the previous season has left is something the audience is looking for, and guess what? It's been revealed that Squid Game is all set to return on Netflix this year, but there will be no killings involved like the previous season. Instead, it will hit the screen with all the new season's bling.

Here is why there will not be the same plot as last season:

That's because Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality show offshoot of the popular Korean dystopian drama in which 456 people compete in a variety of non-lethal activities for a total prize pool of $4.56 million.

Earlier this year, the show sparked some controversy when several competitors reported less-than-ideal conditions at some of the games, which was found amusing given the nature of the show in question.

When can we expect the new season to hit Netflix?

Netflix said the show will debut in November, but did not give a specific date. Two years have passed after Squid Game stunned viewers in 2021 and quickly rose to the top of Netflix's most watched series.

About the series

A story about people who experience failure in life for a variety of causes, but who then unanticipatedly receive an invitation to play a survival game with a chance to win more than 38 million US dollars. The players are imprisoned until the conclusion of the game, which is conducted on a remote island.

The popular Netflix series Squid Game was heavily influenced by manga that have been adapted into films and TV episodes, despite not being an anime or manga. In terms of popularity, The Squid Game is set to top all past Netflix programmes. The survival drama for the South Korean TV programme has risen to No.

