Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year; From this to that, 5 things about the ceremony

Screen Actors Guild Awards aka SAG Awards, one of the most prestigious awards which are established to honour the best performers in films and television, is now creating headlines with the latest development. As per the latest reports, the awards hosted by Screen Actors Guild - the federation for American television and radio artists have made a multi-year partnership with the OTT giant Netflix. As a result, the much-awaited 29th edition of the SAG Awards will be broadcasted live on Netflix's YouTube channel. SAG Awards move to Netflix

Interestingly, the reports have also confirmed that the Screen Actors Guild awards will be broadcasted live on Netflix from the next year, 2024. "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for the show. As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the National executive director of SAG-Aftra in a statement. The Screen Actors Guild Awards of 2023, which is being conducted to honor the outstanding achievements of individual actors and ensembles of the past year, will broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Feb. 26 at 8 PM. Netflix about the collaboration with SAG Awards "The SAG Awards are loved by the creative community and viewers alike. And now, even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come," added Bela Bajaria, the Global TV head of Netflix, in the official statement. Check out the official Instagram post of SAG Awards, below:

Now, let's have a look at 5 things you need to know about the prestigious SAG Awards... 1. The origin story The SAG Awards ceremony was founded in 1952 by the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, to honour the finest performances in films and prime-time television. The ceremony, which is dedicated to both the individual performances, as well as the entire cast and crew of television series and films, emerged as one of the most celebrated events in the Hollywood industry in 1995. The inaugural SAG Awards ceremony was aired live on February 25, 1995, from the Stage 12 of the prestigious Universal Studios. 2. The SAG Awards nominations For the unversed, the SAG Awards nominations are finalised by two different committees, that consist of 2100 members from the Screen Actors Guild. Both committees are selected every year, while the rest of the 1,65,000 members are allowed to vote for the winners. The same has been considered a sign of a successful acting career, in the Academy Awards. 3. The long-time association with TNT and TBS The SAG Awards have been telecasted on TNT aka Turner Network Television, the highly popular American basic cable television network which is owned by Turner Broadcasting System, since 1988. Later, in 2007, the ceremony began to get simultaneously telecasted on TBS, the American pay television network owned by Warner Bros. However, the Screen Actors Guild officially ended their association with both TNT and TBS in 2022 and has signed a long-time contract with the OTT giant Netflix.

4. SAG Awards statuette The winners of the Screen Actors Guild are presented with the special statuette of a nude man, who is seen holding two masks - one that represents comedy, and the other one that represents a tragedy. The statuette, which is called 'The Actor' is 16 inches tall and weighs over 12 pounds (5.4 kilos). The SAG Awards statuette, which is made in solid bronze, is produced by the American Fine Arts Foundry in Burbank, California. 5. SAG Awards - Trivia Initially, the Screen Actors Guild Awards were conducted without a host for the first 24 years after its inauguration. The prestigious awards ceremony had its first host - famous American actress-singer Kristen Bell, in 2017, thus ending the long-standing tradition. When it comes to the nominations, the 1998-released romantic comedy Shakespeare In Love still remains the only film that received nominations in all the four categories of acting, and in the ensemble award category.

