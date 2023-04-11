Netflix’s Beef Ending EXPLAINED; Will there be a season 2 of Ali Wong and Steven Yeun’s show?

Netflix’s brand-new offering Beef has received raving reviews from fans and critics alike. So much so, that the comedy-drama has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and a 94% rating on Audience Score. Starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the 10-episode series produced by A24 Studios, follows the stories of Amy Lau (Wong) and Danny Cho (Yeun) and how their lives intertwine after a road-rage incident involving both. Read on to know how the roller-coaster of a journey ended.

Disclaimer: Spoilers Ahead!

Beef ending explained

Beef ends with Amy Lau sitting by Danny Cho’s hospital bed. But how did we even get there?

Here’s what happened.

Amy takes Danny hostage with a gun after they both drive themselves off the road. She wants him to accept the blame for everything that has happened to them until this point. However, when a group of crows attacks Amy, Danny seizes the opportunity to push her down a hill, which makes her injure her ankle and lose the gun too. They are now both stuck in the wilderness with no phone signal. While Amy knows the way out, she can’t walk. On the other hand, Danny can walk, but does not know the directions. With no other option, they finally reach middle ground and Danny carries Amy on his piggyback. However, they start fighting once again when Amy pulls Danny’s hair after he finishes the Skittles – the only food they had at their disposal.

In retaliation, Danny drops Amy on the ground and this is when Amy finds her gun again. They get into a tussle and Amy ends up breaking Danny’s arm. He can now no longer carry her. Trapped in nowhere, they start eating what they think are elderberries, out of sheer hunger. They get ill and start tripping.

Do Amy and Danny die in Beef episode 10?

As they begin tripping, Amy and Danny open up about their deepest fears and vulnerabilities. While Danny talks about he feels like a disappointment to family and his brother Paul, Amy shares how she does not want anyone to notice the real her. They assume that they are about to die and start talking in each other’s voices. Then, the screen blacks out.

When they wake up, they regain their consciousness and try to make things right in their lives. Amy and Danny work on finding a way out together. When they get the phone reception, Danny learns that his brother Paul is safe, while Amy learns that her husband George has tried contacting her several times.

George then shows up after he tracked Amy’s location. He misreads and misjudges the situation and shoots Danny.

The final episode of Beef ends with Amy sitting by Danny’s bedside at a hospital. She curls up to Danny and promises to stay by his side as he recovers. Danny mimics this by moving his hand slightly to acknowledge her emotions and hug her.

Will there be a second season of Beef

As Beef just came out on April 6, it is still early for Netflix to announce a second season. Typically, the streamer likes to evaluate how a show has performed in the first month before taking any further decisions. However, everything depends on the statistics and numbers. Currently, Beef is ranking high on the streamer’s Top 10 chart. So, things look pretty positive.

