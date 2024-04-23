Netflix's Blockbuster Baby Reindeer By Richard Gadd To Compete In Prime Time Emmy's Limited Series Category

Baby Reindeer earns an Emmy nomination!

Richard Gadd can’t “fathom” Baby Reindeer’s success, which keeps growing! Richard Gadd’s real-life encounter with a stalker loosely inspires the limited series. Although it’s an exaggerated version, it does bring the issue to light!

Baby Reindeer in the race to win Emmy in 2024

As confirmed by Deadline, Richard Gadd’s thriller-drama will compete at this year’s Prime Time Emmy in the Best Limited Series category. The executive producer, writer, and star of the film earned this well-deserved accolade for his creative genius.

It’ll be a snub if the creator himself isn’t nominated for any of his hyphenated credentials on this limited series. Deadline reports that he will be submitted for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie categories at this year’s Emmys.

Richard Gadd speaks on Baby Reindeer's success

The Wedding Season actor is taken aback by the limited series' skyrocketing success. "The success of Baby Reindeer is still quite hard to fathom, having been out now for a little over a week," he told Deadline. Who knew this weird story about a self-sabotaging comedian getting stalked and living in the aftermath of abuse would go on to touch so many people's lives?" he added.

The series sheds light on a rarely discussed but highly sensitive subject of stalking. Given its success, Gadd truly hopes it helps people facing a similar challenge. Talking about what made the series hit close to home, he reflected, “Inspiration, hopefully, for those in a similar quagmire to keep going.”

He also thanked the audience and the people he worked with on the project. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone for watching and for the wonderful feedback and comments along the way,” he said. “None of this would be possible without the amazing people I had working with me along the way,” he added.

What’s Baby Reindeer about?

The story follows struggling comedian Donny Dunn, played by Gadd, being stalked by Jessica Gunning’s Martha. The show beautifully explores the duo's complicated relationship. It doesn’t romanticize stalking but portrays a weird existential crisis and co-dependency the duo forms over the series.

Gadd, who wrote the exaggerated version of the story based on his real one, has also written for another Netflix hit show, Sex Education. The background story was inspired by Gadd’s award-winning hit Edinburgh Fringe one-man play about a stand-up comedian. The series is available to stream on Netflix!