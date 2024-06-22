Netflix’s Elizabeth Olsen Starrer Comedy-Drama His Three Daughters Gets Fall Release Window; DETAILS Inside

Netflix will release a captivating family drama, His Three Daughters, by acclaimed filmmaker Azazel Jacobs. Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon, and Elizabeth Olsen are starring in the film, which narrates the story of three estranged sisters who come together to care for their sick father. The movie will hit select theaters on September 6 before being released globally on Netflix on September 20.

Stellar cast and production

Jovan Adepo, Jay O. Sanders, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, and Jasmine Bracey are some other cast members that include Lyonne Coon and Olsen. Netflix acquired the worldwide rights to this film for an estimated $7 million after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023.

Azazel Jacobs, who has made indie hits such as The Lovers and French Exit, wrote, directed, and edited His Three Daughters. The chief film critic of Variety praised Jacob’s work as easy filmmaking with moving assurance, likening it to a chatty version of Ingmar Bergman’s Cries and Whispers.

Strategic release timing

His Three Daughters is released strategically. It premieres right after the Telluride Film Festival but one week before Toronto, meaning it serves as perfect counterprogramming for cinephiles. In addition to its comedic supernatural sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also opens on this same day, providing options for movie lovers.

Netlfix’s big contenders in the run-up to awards season are expected to include His Three Daughters. Other high-profile acquisitions that would join them include Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez or August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson adaptation.

From 2018 onwards, however, Netflix has managed at least one Best Picture nomination annually through films like Roma (2018), The Irishman (2019), and Marriage Story (2020). This year could see either Coon Lyonne or Olsen receive recognition in leading or supporting roles.

Impressive production team

High Frequency Entertainment, Case Study Films, Talkies Inc., Tango Animal Pictures, and Arts & Sciences are among the production companies involved in His Three Daughters.

Producers of this film include Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, Lia Buman, Marc Marrie, Mal Ward, Matt Aselton, Tim Headington, Jack Selby, and Diaz Jacobs. Olsen Coon and Lyonne, who are lead actresses, also executive produce together with Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Maya Rudolph Peter Friedland Neil Shah and Sophia Lin.

His Three Daughters is a major film to look out for this fall because it has powerful performances and a moving plot. Mark September 6 on your calendars for theaters and September 20 on Netflix.

