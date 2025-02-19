Netflix’s Medical Drama Pulse Starring Willa Fitzgerald, Justina Machado and More Gets Release Date

Netflix has teased its own Grey's Anatomy—a high-stakes medical drama titled Pulse streaming this April. The Fall of the House of Usher's Willa Fitzgerald and The Continental's Colin Woodell are set to lead the 10-episode series.

Emmy-winner Carlton Cuse and writer Zoe Robyn are behind the upcoming series that traces Miami's busiest Level 1 Trauma Center doctors navigating medical emergencies. "You don't really want to be in the hospital. But if you were in the hospital—this is the one you would want to be in. You want to be in the care of these people," Robyn told Tudum about the show.

The plot follows third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Fitzgerald), who is surprised to be given a promotion after Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Woodell) gets suspended. While a hurricane makes its way to Miami, the ER is left in disarray, Danny and Phillips are required to tackle both medical crises and the ramifications of their on-again-off-again romantic relationship.

The series plays off the intersection of ambition and personal drama, its logline promising that saving others can prove simpler than keeping their own lives in order. The ensemble cast features Justina Machado, who starred in One Day at a Time, Pennyworth's Jack Bannon, Daniela Nieves from Vampire Academy, Néstor Carbonell from The Morning Show, The Boys star Jessie T. Usher, and more.

The series will be looking at dynamics in the workplace under stress, with Robyn and Cuse pushing for a more realistic characterization of physicians encountering professional and personal challenges. Contrary to other medical dramas, which tend to present doctors as superhuman characters, Pulse reportedly seeks to focus on the real challenges of juggling work, love, and personal aspirations.

Robyn added, "We always endeavored to make Danny and Phillips' relationship a real, authentic look at a workplace romance. We really wanted to play in the gray area of that situation. Pulse shows the edges and pitfalls of their relationship—but also all the joyous moments of working a high-pressure job like this."

With its combination of high-stakes medical cases, storm-force emergencies, and character-based drama, all 10 episodes of Pulse will stream on Netflix on April 3, 2025.