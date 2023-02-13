Netflix's Outlast: Cast, Premiere Date, Plot and everything you need to know about the survival series

The trailer of the show is out and it looks quite promising. The trailer shows contestants with different levels of pain and angst. In the trailer, a guy was quoted saying “Nothing’s going to be ideal.” “I’m tired, I’m cold, I’m wet, I’m hungry,” said another contestant.

Would you dare to survive in the Alaskan wilderness for a whopping prize money? If yes, then you’re the right fit for Netflix’s survival show. The giant streaming service will release a new competition named ‘Outlast’ in the upcoming month. The new season, produced by Jason Bateman , will see 16 contestants who will compete against each other to take home $1 million.

Outlast: What do we know so far?

The “16 lone wolf experts” who will be competing for the big win on the show include Amber Asay, Angie Esparza, Corey Johnson, Javier Colon, Jordan Williams, Andrea Hilderbrand, Justin Court, Nick Radner, Paul Preece, Seth Lueker, Joel Hungate, Dawn Nelson, Jill Ashock, Lee Ettinger, Brian Kahrs, and Timothy Spears.

They all consider themselves to be survivalists. Although, they will face challenges when they are dropped into the wilds of Alaska. In order to outlast each other and win the whopping million dollar amount, they need to follow one rule and that is to work as a team. The entire season will be made available on Netflix on Friday, March 10.

How many episodes of ‘Outlast’ are there?

The first season of the show consists of eight episodes, with each episode lasting roughly around 45 minutes. The entire season can be watched in one go if you binge-watch it. If not, then you can probably enjoy four episodes in one day and the remaining ones another day. The choice is yours!