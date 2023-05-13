Netflix's popular horror movie The Platform to get a sequel? Here's what we know

Netflix’s most watched horror movie ‘The Platform’ is back with a sequel and fans are super excited for it. The official Twitter handle of the streaming platform shared a few teaser images as the film kicked off the production. Talking about the 2020’s horror film, ‘The Platform’ was a Spanish movie which took place in a vertical prison complex where the food rations gradually moved down from the top on an elevator, leaving those lowered down with increasingly small leftovers on which to survive.

Cast of Platform 2

In the pictures that Netflix shared on its Twitter handle featured Netflix the film’s new leads in the same kind of prison cell viewers will recognise from the original film. The sequel seems to have a brand-new cast, featuring The Night Manager’s Hoik Keuchkerian, and Tin&Tina’s Milena Smit – and should help to sate those somehow still hungry after the nauseating events of the first film. However, there has been no release date announced but with the production kicking off fans are hoping that the makers will soon announce it.

Fans reactions

As soon as the pictures were shared, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. However, a section of viewers showed their excitement for the sequel, there were others who expressed their disappointment on the ending of the first part. A user wrote, ‘The ending was SOOO BAD i don't even know if i want to watch a sequel...’ and another fan commented, ‘Part one was great! Looking forward to the sequel! However, I won’t watch it nearly as stoned as I was when watching part one.’ One more fan wrote, ‘That's actually good news, nice!’ which was followed by another user’s comment, ‘This is the movie I've been waiting for. In my opinion, the platform can even become a series and has many stories to present!’

