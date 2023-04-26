Netflix's popular sitcom Big Mouth to wrap up after 8th and final series; DEETS inside

Recently, Netflix has announced that one of its most popular sitcoms Big Mouth will come to an end after its eighth and final series. The streaming partner have confirmed that the show will wrap up in 2024 and its spin-off Human Resources will also end after its second series. The seventh part of Big Mouth is scheduled for release later this year and will be followed by the last season in 2024. Whereas, the second part of Human Resources will come to screens later this month with creators confirming that it will be the final instalment of the show.

Producer Nick Kroll talks about the show’s wrap

Talking about the wrap up of Big Mouth, producer Nick was quoted saying, “If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like 'yeah, that sounds about right, this seems like it will never end'.” Netflix’s director of adult animation Billy Wee also said that, “Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity. We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming-of-age story reaches its conclusion.”

About Big Mouth

As per the reports, the last part of Big Mouth will act as a farewell for both animated shows as the characters from each will stream into new joint episodes. The show is inspired by best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's childhood and follows a group of friends as they navigate puberty and adolescence. Big Mouth is supposedly the longest-running scripted unique series in Netflix history, beyond Kids and Family programming, outperforming Grace and Frankie. In spite of the show reaching a conclusion, makers Nick and Andrew's firm Brutus Pink has bagged a tremendous deal with Netflix to continue to make animated content.

