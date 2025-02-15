Netflix’s Post-BAFTA Film Award Party Shifts to New Venue After Chiltern Firehouse Blaze; DEETS

Netflix changed course for this year’s post-BAFTA Film Award party, set to take place on Sunday, February 16. The annual soirée was scheduled to be held at the Chiltern Firehouse but after an unfortunate blaze on February 14, the place was evacuated and the party was moved to another location.

The Chiltern guests and staff were safely escorted out of the premises and no casualties were found. However, the location has been locked until further notice. The streamer's post-BAFTA celebration will now be held at the luxury hotel The Twenty Two in Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square.

This last-minute pivot indicates that Netflix is determined to honor and celebrate its nominees. It has a total of 16 nominations going into the prestigious awards ceremony, including 11 for Emilia Pérez, one for Daughters, one for Will & Harper, and three for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

The streamer has been hosting the shindig at Children Firehouse since 2019 and quickly became one of the must-stop spots for actors post-BAFTA awards. Every year, the Netflix party houses esteemed actors, filmmakers, and even some executives of rival studios.

The announcement of the changed location came within 24 hours of the news of the fire at the celebrity hotspot coming to light. The owner of Chiltern Firehouse, Andre Balazs, shared a statement on February 14.

He expressed his “heartfelt gratitude and appreciation” for the 120 firefighters who came from 14 different stations and brought the fire under control with their dedicated efforts. Balazs recalled some of the first responders telling him about their “sentimental” attachment to the Victorian building, which has been a significant landmark for decades.

The owner shared that one of the firefighters who rushed to the Chiltern Firehouse used to work there when the lavish restaurant was a fire station around 30 years back. “I am truly grateful to all of them, as I am sure that this is not the Valentine’s Day evening they had in mind,” Balazs added.